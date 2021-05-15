Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 459,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,015. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.