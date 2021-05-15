Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.34 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

