Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of RSI stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million.

In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 805,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 354,170 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $177,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,178,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.