Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $32.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

RUSMF opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $27.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

