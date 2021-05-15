Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down to $16.82

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $15.73. Ryerson shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 742 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $628.68 million, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 132.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 218,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ryerson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ryerson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryerson by 1,732.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

