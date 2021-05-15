Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) vs. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Financial Analysis

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 54.62% 13.20% 6.09% Ryman Hospitality Properties -34.71% -62.16% -7.48%

Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Weingarten Realty Investors and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 4 3 0 2.43 Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 2 3 0 2.33

Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus target price of $25.38, suggesting a potential downside of 22.16%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus target price of $59.67, suggesting a potential downside of 21.72%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Weingarten Realty Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors $486.63 million 8.55 $315.43 million $2.10 15.52 Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.60 billion 2.61 $145.79 million $6.86 11.11

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weingarten Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. * The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

