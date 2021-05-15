Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

