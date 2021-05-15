SafePal Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.94 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00004057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $216.30 million and $18.94 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About SafePal
SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
SafePal Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars.
