Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Down to $242.90

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $242.90, but opened at $231.05. Saia shares last traded at $231.05, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.46.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

