Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Down to $242.90

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $242.90, but opened at $231.05. Saia shares last traded at $231.05, with a volume of 5 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.46.
In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
