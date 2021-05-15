SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wedbush

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.47.

NYSE SAIL opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4,517.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $321,000. Jeneq Management LP boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after buying an additional 355,011 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $637,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $338,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

