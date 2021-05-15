Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.
Shares of SMM stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile
