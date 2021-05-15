Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WPM shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

NYSE:WPM opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

