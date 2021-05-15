Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,250 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

GDV stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

