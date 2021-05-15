Santander Consumer USA (SC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Santander Consumer USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

4/29/2021 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $32.00.

4/26/2021 – Santander Consumer USA was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

4/19/2021 – Santander Consumer USA was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

4/19/2021 – Santander Consumer USA is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Santander Consumer USA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00.

4/12/2021 – Santander Consumer USA is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Santander Consumer USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

NYSE SC traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $36.32. 571,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,467. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $927,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

