Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 404 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $125.18 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

