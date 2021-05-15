Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.37 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.