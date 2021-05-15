Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

