Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading 1.2% Higher

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €360.90 ($424.59) and last traded at €358.20 ($421.41). 36,359 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €354.00 ($416.47).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on Sartorius Stedim Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is €369.26 and its 200 day moving average is €338.65.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.