Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Investar by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Investar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investar alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ISTR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Investar stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.