Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,899 shares of company stock worth $4,130,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

TSCO stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $106.76 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

