Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of News stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

