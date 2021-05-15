Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $9,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.