SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 299,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.