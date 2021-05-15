Schrödinger, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Schrödinger in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Schrödinger stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.44.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $31,431,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,599,881 shares of company stock valued at $139,676,039 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,581,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

