Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of SDGR stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.
About Schrödinger
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
