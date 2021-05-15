Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,393 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Schrödinger by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 692.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after buying an additional 528,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,622,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

