Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,232,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,815,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84.

