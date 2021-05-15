Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Reduced by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,331,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $100.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $93.45. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

