Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $555,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,852,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

