Scotiabank Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$121.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$122.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get George Weston alerts:

TSE WN opened at C$114.97 on Wednesday. George Weston has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$116.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston will post 8.3199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$665,319.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,600,794.85. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total transaction of C$4,044,212.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$592,718.97. Insiders have sold 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545 in the last three months.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.