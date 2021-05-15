Scotiabank Cuts Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $13.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

