Scotiabank Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$38.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.05.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.26. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$16.60 and a 1 year high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $223,571.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

