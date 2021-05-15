Scott & Selber Inc. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 664,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after buying an additional 648,987 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after buying an additional 621,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,342,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $103.45 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 24.77%.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

