Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 0.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $227.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.76 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

