Scott & Selber Inc. Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,156 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. CX Institutional raised its position in Fortinet by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $205.86 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $212.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

