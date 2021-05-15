Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.97 Per Share

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.97 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SMT opened at GBX 1,130.50 ($14.77) on Friday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 680.70 ($8.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,418.57 ($18.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.07 billion and a PE ratio of -332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,197.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,180.88.

In other Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Paola Subacchi purchased 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,470.78 ($3,228.09). Also, insider Patrick Maxwell purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,123 ($14.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,438.60 ($26,703.16). Insiders have bought 3,081 shares of company stock worth $3,554,538 in the last 90 days.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

