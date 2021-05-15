Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,841. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

SGEN opened at $147.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.40.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

