Security National Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,000 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $56,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 544,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 337,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $46.06 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.39) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -168.87%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

