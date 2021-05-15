Security National Trust Co. Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.6% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $371.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.46.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

