Security National Trust Co. Buys New Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $807.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

