Security National Trust Co. Has $322,000 Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.