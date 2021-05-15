SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.8% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 224,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $63.34 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,043 shares of company stock worth $4,363,853 in the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

