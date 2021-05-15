Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $256.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.86. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.42 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.