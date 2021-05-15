Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,186,000 after purchasing an additional 263,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.41. 79,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,099. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.