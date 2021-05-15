Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $43,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,194,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $204,761,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.81.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $335.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.21.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

