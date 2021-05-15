Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

