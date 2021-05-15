Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives $1.92 Average PT from Analysts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 961,569 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

