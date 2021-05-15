SFL (NYSE:SFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

