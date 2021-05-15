SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

Shares of SHSP stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 57,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,599. The firm has a market cap of $196.23 million, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. Equities research analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.