SHIELD (XSH) One Day Volume Tops $31.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $246,182.69 and $31.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,963.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.35 or 0.07825430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.61 or 0.02507346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.78 or 0.00635443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00203100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.84 or 0.00821126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00659607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.00579106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007094 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.