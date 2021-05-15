Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SFT opened at $7.66 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

